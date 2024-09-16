Mnangagwa Bootlickers Turned Birthday Bash into Term Extension Sloganeering

Spread the love

The ruling Zanu-PF party hosted an extravagant celebration yesterday to honor President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 82nd birthday, an event branded as “The Munhumutapa Day.”

The celebration, which drew comparisons between Mnangagwa’s leadership and the ancient Mutapa Empire, attracted an estimated 30,000 supporters and appeared to be part of a larger effort to build momentum for extending Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.

Held at the iconic Great Zimbabwe ruins, the festivities were heavily infused with historical references to the Mutapa Empire, a powerful pre-colonial kingdom in southern Africa. The title “Munhumutapa,” meaning “Lord of the Conquered Lands” in Shona, was invoked to liken Mnangagwa to the empire’s wealthy and influential rulers.

Several high-ranking Zanu-PF officials took the opportunity to publicly praise Mnangagwa while subtly advancing the agenda for a third term. Tinoda Machakaire, the party’s Youth Secretary, referred to Mnangagwa as “King Munhumutapa” and presented him with a truck as a birthday gift. Party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, meanwhile, appealed for divine guidance to ensure that Mnangagwa remains in power until 2030.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi also played a prominent role in the event, denouncing any opposition to Mnangagwa’s extended rule and championing the controversial “ED2030” slogan, which advocates for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030. Mohadi’s remarks come amid reports of internal tensions within Zanu-PF, particularly between him and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who have previously clashed over the issue.

Push for Constitutional Amendments

Robson Mavhenyengwa, Zanu-PF’s Masvingo provincial chairperson, called on Mnangagwa to heed what he described as “the voice of the people” by extending his rule until 2030. Mavhenyengwa argued that the people’s will, as expressed during the constitution-making process, should be respected. Lovemore Matuke, the party’s national secretary for security, reinforced this view, suggesting that Zimbabwe’s Constitution is “not cast in stone” — a hint at potential moves to amend the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to remain in power.

Adding to the spectacle, Taurai Kandishaya, Zanu-PF’s youth national deputy commissar, attended the event dressed in a school uniform and made the unusual claim that the growth of Zimbabwe’s elephant population under Mnangagwa’s leadership was a sign of approval from the animal kingdom.

Despite Mnangagwa’s previous public statements affirming his commitment to the Constitution and rejecting any attempts to extend his presidency, the push for a third term appears to be gaining ground within his party. The “ED2030” slogan continues to resonate among party loyalists, sparking a wider debate about constitutional limits and political ambition.

The birthday celebration, marked by political symbolism and rhetoric, highlights a growing faction within Zanu-PF pushing for Mnangagwa’s extended rule, raising questions about the future trajectory of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

