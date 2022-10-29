News Ticker

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

President Mnangagwa addresses party supporters at a thank you rally at Rutenga Shopping Centre in Mwenezi yesterday.-(Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)

THE President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.

The members are as follows;

Manicaland – Wilson Khumbula
Mash Central – Angelina Tongogara
Bulawayo – Zenzo Nsimbi
Mash East – Michael Madanha
Mash West – Joseph Madziva Chirongoma
Midlands – Emmanuel Fundira
Mat North – Veronica Munkili
Harare – Mirriam Chikukwa
Masvingo – Paul Mangwana
Mat South – Abednico Ncube

The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo

National Political Commissar – Dr Mike Bimha

Secretary for Administration – Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance – Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Security – Lovemore Matuke

He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:
Head of Womens League – Mabel Chinomona
War Veterans League – Douglas Mahiya

The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.

