Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

The members are as follows;
Manicaland – Wilson Khumbula
Mash Central – Angelina Tongogara
Bulawayo – Zenzo Nsimbi
Mash East – Michael Madanha
Mash West – Joseph Madziva Chirongoma
Midlands – Emmanuel Fundira
Mat North – Veronica Munkili
Harare – Mirriam Chikukwa
Masvingo – Paul Mangwana
Mat South – Abednico Ncube
The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo
National Political Commissar – Dr Mike Bimha
Secretary for Administration – Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance – Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Security – Lovemore Matuke
He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:
Head of Womens League – Mabel Chinomona
War Veterans League – Douglas Mahiya
The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.