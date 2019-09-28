Mliswa jeered by MDC supporters

Independent Legislator, Temba Mliswa got a rude awakening when he was jeered by MDC supporters at their 20th anniversary at Rufaro Stadium Saturday.

The legislator, best known for floating between the two major political parties in the country, ZANU PF and MDC, tried to put a brave face at the end of his brief speech, largely inaudible because of the din of disapproval noise around Rufaro Stadium.

Attempts by MDC National Organising Secretary, Amos Chibaya to plead with supporters to listen to Mliswa were futile.

Nelson Chamisa later suggested Mliswa joins MDC, a clear statement telling the politician to show his true colours.