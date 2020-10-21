Mired by internal infighting, Zanu PF postpones national conference

The Zanu PF national conference which was scheduled to be held in Bindura has been postponed indefinitely due to covid-19.

This was announced by the party’s acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa and Secretary for Health Dr David Parirenyatwa after a Politburo meeting held this Wednesday.

The Politburo also reiterated the President Mnangagwa’s clarion call for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe USA and its allies.

The Party applauded The President & 1st Secretary of Zanu-PF Mnangagwa and His Government for the positive steps they have taken to re-engage the West and their allies who have imposed illegal sanctions on the country.

“However, in its active support for the President’s re-engagement drive, which has seen relations relatively improving, the Party reiterates its position that re-engagement should not be taken or misconstrued as a sign of weakness but the progressive and right thing to do to create harmony among nations,” said Cde Chinamasa.

The Politburo went on to thank SADC members and other countries for standing with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

“Politburo expressed its gratitude to SADC Member countries that have stood with us and have given meaningful and active solidarity to the Party, Government and People of Zimbabwe as they confront the illegal sanctions needlessly imposed on us for taking back our land. The President reiterated that the Land Reform Program is irreversible and therefore maintaining these sanctions will not change anything.

“The Politburo also expressed sincere gratitude to the African Union member countries, China, Russia, Members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Progressive Civil Rights Movements in the USA headlined by the December 12 Movement, Progressive Nations of the World and eminent personalities across the globe who have joined the People of Zimbabwe, Government and His Excellency, the President in calling out for the unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions.”

Meanwhile, the Politburo has also directed and reiterated the position of the law, which forbids civil servants from contesting for positions in the Party.