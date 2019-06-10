MDC Youth ready to push Mnangagwa out

MDC Deputy National Youth Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri says the Youth Assembly has vowed to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign before 2023 elections.

In an interview with private media the firebrand Chimbiri said, “We are not waiting for an election in 2023. We are going to confront Mnangagwa. In fact, we want Mnangagwa to resign.

“We cannot wait any longer, we want ED gone, we want Zanu PF gone and we want to usher in a new life for the Zimbabweans.”

Asked how the youth were going to achieve that, Chimbiri said they will besiege the streets through mass protests until Mnangagwa resigns.

“It’s not criminal to demonstrate and voice your concerns; voice what we are saying are the main problems. It’s a national crisis and as you can see, besides me as a politician speaking, there is a wave out there.”She said.

“We have a national crisis. So, for me confronting the system means the streets will be my second home we will make sure that we demonstrate peacefully and make sure we mount the necessary pressure. You can see that the people do not want ED anymore, so we will put pressure so that he steps down and gives a chance to those people who want to fix the country, the people who want to represent the people.”

