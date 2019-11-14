MDC to launch online membership system

The MDC is working on a system that will allow potential member to apply via an online portal if they cannot travel to a nearby branch or office to purchase the membership card, the MDC Secretary General Charlton Hwende has said.

The process is being spearheaded by the Office of the MDC Treasurer General David Coltart.

In a statement on Wednesday Hwende said, “We are finalizing the MDC Membership online registration platform and it will be launched soon. The TG David Coltart is seized with this matter. Details of party members must be secured and our system is meant to ensure that we protect the data of our members. We can only do that if the system is designed in-house.”

Social Activist Freeman Chari said he developed a similar system a few years ago but the MDC was not keen on adopting it at the time.

“Years back I built a member system for MDC. Only Tsvangirai & Eddie Cross appreciated the initiative.” Chari said. “I faced resistance from the party including Cde Hwende. MDC USA has used it effectively and it is the only one that fully funded its congress including air tickets. Hameno!!”

MDC will be the first Zimbabwean political party develop such a system.

ZANU PF has an active website with a link that says Become a Member. When someone clicks on the link it takes them to a non-functioning page.