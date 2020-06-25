MDC-T to go to Congress in September

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has postponed its elective extraordinary congress to the first week of September.

The dates are within the time frame that was prescribed by the Supreme Court for MDC-T interim leader Dr Khupe to convene an extraordinary congress.

Initially, the MDC-T had pencilled its elective congress for end of July, but with the country yet to emerge from the shadow cast by Covid-19, the party’s interim spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni told the media that the new dates are now between 4 and 6 September.

“The dates for our extraordinary congress are from the 4th-6th of September 2020. The extraordinary congress is falling within the period given by the Supreme Court.

“The dates are within the legal framework or within the legal time issued by the Supreme Court,”.

Mr Phugeni added that they will stand guided by updates from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the best way forward.

“I would also want to say having come up with these dates, we are going to be consulting the health authorities, because there is a public health imperative which we dare not to ignore.

“We are going through a pandemic, so we want to be guided. No one must lose their lives because of politics,” said Mr Phugeni.

The Press conference was attended by some MDC-T legislators who included legislators Tapiwa Mashakada and Vincent Tsvangirai.