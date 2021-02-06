MDC-T leader Mwonzora makes 6 key MDC-T appointments

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has announced several appointments to the Standing Committee during the meetings of the party’s National Executive and National Council held today as an extension of the Extra Ordinary Congress.

Giles Mutseyekwa was appointed Deputy National Chairperson; Tichinani Mavetera, Deputy Secretary-General; Rhino Mashaya, Deputy National Organ; Witness Dube, Secretary for Information and Publicity National; while Yvonne Musarurwa was appointed National Youth Chairperson.

In a statement following the meetings, which were held virtually this Saturday, party spokesperson Witness Dube also revealed that former National Organising Secretary Abednego Bhebhe and former Deputy Chairperson of Bulawayo Province Dorcas Sibanda were readmitted into the party as per their expression of interest.

Dube added that the National Council also resolved to appoint a committee of six officials to come up with a position paper that deals with the strategic issues and objectives of the dialogue.