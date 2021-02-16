MDC-T attacks Chamisa, temperamental Biti

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T’s virtual memorial for Tsvangirai yesterday turned into a verbal attack on MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi alleged that all the supporters of the MDC Alliance belonged to the late Tsvangirai, adding that Chamisa had no supporters of his own.

“All the people who were working under Tsvangirai’s leadership belong to Tsvangirai, nobody belongs to Nelson … the fact that we remained here at Harvest House, as the MDC-T, everything that belonged to Tsvangirai is ours, his wives are ours, his children are ours, young brothers ours, the party is ours, the MPS and councillors are ours, and the MDC Alliance is ours. We took Tsvangirai’s heritage, so everything that was owned by Tsvangirai is ours, why sell the name of the party to other people,” Komichi said.

Guest speaker and leader of the National Constitutional Assembly, Lovemore Madhuku, attacked MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti, describing him as a temperamental person.