MDC-T amends constitution, readmits Bhebhe and Dorcas Sibanda

To that end the President submitted his full complement of appointments and Deputies into the Standing Committee, as follows:

Key on the agenda were reports from The President, The National Chairman, and The Secretary-General who heads the party’s Finance and Administration Committee.

The National Executive and National Council today met, as an extension of the Extra Ordinary Congress, to consider and resolve on a number of internally and externally focused issues.

Major Giles Mutseyekwa – Deputy National ChairpersonDr Tichinani Mavetera – Deputy Secretary-GeneralRhino Mashaya – Deputy National OrganWitness Dube – Secretary for Information and PublicityYvonne Musarurwa – National Youth Chairperson

The President’s appointments and the full complement of National Executive Members was ratified by the National Council.

The National Council, sitting as an extension of Congress, moved to amend the MDC constitution to create the position of a Second Vice President of the party. This was an effort in aligning the party constitution with that of the country, as well as closing a leadership vacuum that has potential of creating instability within the party.

In that regard Hon Senator Elias Mudzuri is now officially the Second Vice President of the MDC-T, with Dr Thokozani Khupe as 1, Vice President.

The National Council also considered progress on the external audit of the party finances and administration, and affirmed its position that same should be concluded without any further delay. The National Council considered and resolved to re-admit everyone who has expressed desire to re-join the party.

Notably, former National Organising Secretary Abednego Bhebhe, and former Deputy Chairperson of Bulawayo Province Dorcas Sibanda were duly readmitted into the party as per their expression of interest.

The National Council reiterated that there should be no retribution on any member of the party as a consequence of the Extra Ordinary Congress outcomes. The National Council considered the COVID-19 pandemic, and fully endorsed the on-going party activities in shining the light on ways of mitigating effects of same.

The National Council deliberated on, and affirmed the national dialogue agenda as being a patently MDC-T strategy in solving problems bedevilling the Zimbabwean political, economic and social landscape. It resolved to appoint committee of six officials to come up with a position paper that deals with the strategic issues and objectives of the dialogue.

Thank you