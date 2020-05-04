MDC Manicaland backs Supreme Court ruling, blasts G40 infiltration

The MDC Manicaland Province, Youth Assembly, as constituted in 2014 embraces the Supreme Court judgment and eagerly awaits the convening of the Extra Ordinary Congress as directed.

By Benevolence Taisekwa (Youth Secretary)

The assembly also notes that even before the proclamation by the Supreme Court, the party, led by the unconstitutional leadership had lost direction and trampled on the party’s aims, values and objectives as enshrined in our party constitution. Furthermore, that leadership was heavily infiltrated by the G40 element with the likes of Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Jeppy Jaboon, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Dzikamai Mavhaire and Jim Kunaka occupying influential leadership roles in our party. Professor Jonathan “AIPPA & POSA” Moyo assumed the role of party strategist and chief advisor to MDC party presidency. Every MDC Member knows first hand what these mentioned people did to our party, its members and supporters when they were active in Zanu PF.

The founding members, especially those who believed in our Founding Father, Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MHSRIP), were suspiciously and ruthlessly booted out of the leadership of the party. It can only be assumed that the ultimate aim was to incorporate the G40 element of ZANU PF and those that had deserted our Founding Father Tsvangirai to form their own parties which were rejected by Zimbabweans. With the G40 and former rebels’active involvement in our party there has been a systematic and deliberate falsification of the history of the party and throwing into the dustbin of history the great works and sacrifices made by our founding president and father of the party.

It is not surprising therefore that the party headquarters- the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House, has no portrait of our founding father, but that of the illegitimate leader- Nelson Chamisa. One can only compare with anger and emotions, with the ANC of South Africa, where their party headquarters is named after one of Africa’s greatest and their icon, Albert Luthuli and the ANC has maintained his portrait displayed at the building even with great leaders like Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa having assumed leadership of their party. The confused, deposed leadership of Nelson Chamisa has no regard for heroes of our struggle for democracy. What a shame!! MDC without anything to do with Morgan Tsvangirai has nothing to do with democracy and the freedom of our people.

The results of recent local government by-elections across the country demonstrate how the party was worryingly going into oblivion under Chamisa. The reason for the party’s poor showing in these by-elections is because the true cadres of the party were disillusioned and the majority of them were displaced by the wicked illegal pro-Chamisa congress held in Gweru.

We are glad to advise that over 90% of the youth in Manicaland Province are eagerly awaiting the Extra Ordinary Congress and will participate. We are also happy to know that it’s not us in Manicaland alone. MDC youth are for order.

The MDC is for constitutionalism, the rule of law and condemns violence in whatever form. The statement attributed to the illegal national youth leadership to the effect that they will not abandon Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, our party headquarters, without bloodshed, demonstrates they have adopted the ZANU PF way of doing things. It also proves that they are heavily infiltrated and influenced by the violent and intolerant G40 element of Zanu Pf.

The world still remembers how some senior members of our party were nearly killed by Chamisa’s vanguard whilst attending Dr. Tsvangirai’s funeral in Buhera in February 2018. We remember how the grieving mbuya Tsvangirai was humiliated by Chamisa’s thugs at her son’s funeral. We remember how she was mocked and denigrated for stating that she was not happy with Chamisa attending her son’s funeral. We remember how despite that Chamisa and his thugs forced their way to Buhera. That was a clear sign that our party would not go far with a leader like Nelson Chamisa.

We salute our founding father the late Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai as we all know in his very final days he wanted the party to do the right things. He refused to hand pick a leader and said a leader is chosen by the people at Congress. The people must choose their leaders in our party. We urge our people to use our power as given by our constitution to go to the Extra Ordinary Congress and elect our late Founding Father’s replacement. Let’s follow our values. Let’s follow our constitution. We are agents of change. We must change our ways. As our slogan says: Chinja Maitiro. Maitiro Chinja. Guqula Izenzo. Izenzo Guqula!

@ Benevolence Taisekwa (Youth Secretary) +263783452096

MDC MANICALAND YOUTH ASSEMBLY: PRESS STATEMENT