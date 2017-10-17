MDC lifts suspension of Bhebhe and Hwende, silent about health

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has lifted the suspension of two top party officials Abednico Bhebhe and Chartlon Hwende who were suspended in August following party disturbances in Bulawayo.

The party disturbances followed a boycott by senior party members from Bulawayo of the launch of the MDC Alliance in Harare.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said the suspension of Bhebhe, the party’s organising secretary, and Hwende, the deputy treasurer-genera,l was rescinded to allow the party to focus on the key business of directing all energies on the 2018 elections.

Tamborinyoka also said party vice-president Thokozani Khupe visited Tsvangirai yesterday but did not say anything about Tsvangirai’s health.

The State-controlled media today said Tsvangirai failed to attend the party’s standing committee yesterday raising speculation about his health.

Party spokesman Obert Gutu, however, said Tsvangirai had failed to attend the meeting because he had too many commitments.

Full Statement

Tuesday, 17 October 2017

President Tsvangirai lifts suspensions

President Morgan Tsvangirai has lifted the suspensions of two Standing Committee members, Organizing Secretary Hon. Abednico Bhebhe and Deputy Treasurer General Mr. Charlton Hwende.

The action by President Tsvangirai to rescind the suspensions will allow the party to focus on the key business of redirecting all energies towards voter registration and winning the elections next year.

The two senior leaders were suspended following disturbances that took place at the party’s Bulawayo provincial office in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Vice President Hon. Thokozani Khupe yesterday paid a courtesy call on her boss, party President Tsvangirai, who returned home last Friday.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change