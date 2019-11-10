MDC leadership feud resurfaces, knives out for Mwonzora

AN MDC National Executive Council meeting on Saturday was almost disrupted by skirmishes allegedly planned by former secretary general Douglas Mwonzora in the Central Business District with three people reportedly injured.

The MDC Youth Assembly Sunday released a statement demanding an investigation against Mwonzora.

The MDC NEC was held at the party’s Morgan Tsvangirai House headquarters in central Harare.

MDC youths accused Mwonzora of mobilising some disgruntled party youths to try and bring back former party deputy president Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe left the main opposition in frustration early last year to form a breakaway party following sharp differences on who to succeed late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“As MDC youth assembly, we would like to make it clear that we are not going to treat those who betray in our midst with kid gloves.

“In this regard, we demand that Mwonzora be investigated on these allegations.

“We also want to categorically make it clear that the leadership question within the party was resolved at our 5th elective Congress held in Gweru,” warned the MDC Youth Assembly.

The youths also accused the Zanu PF led government of sponsoring the violence.

“The MDC youth assembly is deeply disturbed by provocative moves of what is visibly state sponsored violence on our party headquarters and its leadership.

“We have it on good authority that a NEC member working in cahoots with political renegade Rhino Mashaya organised a clandestine meeting somewhere at Africa Unit Square to ambush and attack our leadership.

“The Herald photographers embedded in company of some hired rogue youths whom we later discovered were borrowed from Zanu PF is a clear pointer that the whole thing was preconceived and pre-planned to soil our party image,” read part of the statement.

Mwonzora withdrew his candidature from contesting Chamisa for president at the party’s elective congress May this year.

He later also lost his general secretary post to Charlton Hwende.

Reached for comment, the opposition Senator said the claims were false.

“Those allegations are rubbish. They are false. However, I will issue a statement on Monday after my meeting with the President (Chamisa) regarding the matter,” he said.