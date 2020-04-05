‘MDC does not own Harvest House’ Welshman Ncube says

In a wide-ranging interview with journalist Zenzele Ndebele on Saturday, Professor Ncube said the building was owned by a Trust which had a lease agreement with the MDC Alliance.
The issue of the building came amidst speculations that the MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe would want to move into the building after the Supreme Court pronounced her as the rightful heir to the MDC-T throne which fell vacant after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.
Ncube added that the supreme court judgment revealed that there was politicization of the judiciary because the judges turned a blind eye on some case judgments that were similar to the case at hand.
Watch the full interview below: