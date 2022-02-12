MDC Alliance launches by-elections campaign in Harare

The MDC Alliance launched its by election campaign trail in Highfield this Saturday, its first interaction with its supporters after yet another split.

This is the first rally for the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance after another split with Dr Thokozani Khupe.

Senator Mwonzora is ecstatic over the numbers and said it is time to inculcate the party’s founding ethos in it’s support base.

“I’m very excited by the turnout. I was shocked the social media was circulating pictures without people, but now we can see for ourselves 5000plus. Besides the ruling party, no other party can have such numbers without being forced or enticed by money. After having a leadership cleanout, we are now having leaders who follow the party ideology and out of 12 seats we expect minimum 8,” said Mwonzora.

The MDC Alliance will be contesting in 12 vacant parliamentary seats and Senator Mwonzora said they will be using the by elections to assess its position ahead of the 2023 elections.

