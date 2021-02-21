MDC A Youth, Zinasu responsible for Chamisa down fall

MDC A youths and Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) are responsible for the big fall of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, Civic society group leader has said .

Church and Civic society Joint Forum organiser Abigail Mupambi said Chamisa allowed ZINASU spirit to lead a power house this is where he lost it. Power politics and Students politics differ, one has to be more reasonable ,mature and responsible when now in power politics compared to students politics. Stone throwing cannot sustain an alternative government system, not at all.

“Look at the current Obey Sithole and Makomborero’s current factional fights ; it simply signifies the quality of youth leaders upon which a certain people are looking up to. It’s kidz’ play;” she said.

“This is why MDC A taking notes from ZINASU they instead of complementing the urbanites who had voted for them in the 2018 elections they chose to forward the Jecha mantra that thrive of #hashtags , blackmailing the nation at every turn and cheap propaganda , living people trapped in between a big rock and a hard surface economically. ”

Mupambi said this rendered the once powerful movement meaningless , visibly the movement adversely turned into a mafia.

“Cry my beloved motherland. This screw has failed to convert their energy as an alternative force for the people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“We hope and pray that in the fullest of time these comrades will eventually realize that Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans are bigger than any individual and institutional interests. In our diversity we ought to work together, find each other and seek to work as complements not rivals.”