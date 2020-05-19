Mangwana ridicules strange characters calling for his family deportation

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana has hit back at a United Kingdom-based group of political activists calling itself Rain Thunder, for launching a petition to have his children deported.

Mangwana said the political activists have resorted to politics of hate and vindictiveness and in any case, his children are not in Britain. He said:

It’s tragic that some have embarked on politics of hate and vindictiveness. How does that make sense that people are annoyed by someone then they cowardly attack their children? If someone does not have children, then what are they going to attack? Their dogs and cats? That’s pathetic cowardice! Those who have a problem with me should not target innocent people. It’s ironic that those who pontificate about human rights soon forget that my children are humans with rights as well. Does it only become human rights when it’s about political activists? Anyway, moving on to their futile agenda itself, firstly my boys are adults, leading their own lives and cannot be affected by my political choices. And they are not living in the UK. That’s the problem with ignorant hysteria. You will get it all wrong.

Real Thunder launched the petition to have Mangwana’s children deported from Britain on the basis that their father is working for an oppressive government that is ruthless and oppressive.

Mangwana lived in the UK for years before his appointment to his current position by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in October 2018.