Malema blasts Chamisa for being arrogant

South African opposition leader Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters has castigated MDC president Nelson Chamisa for rejecting the electoral outcome even before elections were held. Speaking during an interview with SABC, Malema said:

I have a problem with the opposition when they say that this will not accept a result that does not pronounce them winners before the election.

Malema said being able to pull huge crowds at rallies does not mean that one has won an election. Otherwise, there is no need to hold elections but rather use rallies to determine the winner.

