Mahere Criticises Mbinga Culture as Misrepresentation of Zimbabwean Values

Harare, Zimbabwe – Former Member of Parliament Fadzayi Mahere has denounced the rise of “Mbinga culture” in Zimbabwe, stating that it does not reflect the country’s true identity or values.

Mbinga culture, characterised by displays of wealth through luxury cars, designer clothing, and extravagant lifestyles, has gained popularity among the youth. However, it has also been criticised for promoting corruption, economic disparity, and questionable sources of income.

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Mahere expressed her disapproval of this culture, which she said undermines Zimbabwe’s heritage of integrity, hard work, and community values. She contrasted the ostentatious Mbinga lifestyle with what she described as the “Zimbabwean Dream,” a vision of success achieved through education, hard work, and honest means.

Mahere argued that Zimbabwe’s traditional values are rooted in humility, familial responsibility, and the pursuit of meaningful work that benefits society. She lamented that Mbinga culture, with its associations to corruption and materialism, strays far from these ideals.

The former MP also criticised the role of self-styled prophets in perpetuating the Mbinga phenomenon. She accused some religious figures of promoting a “Prosperity Gospel” that equates wealth with faith, often to exploit their followers financially. Allegations of money laundering and fake miracles have further tainted the image of these prophets, casting a shadow on their influence.

Mahere’s comments have reignited debates about Zimbabwe’s evolving social and cultural landscape. While she views Mbinga culture as a distortion of Zimbabwean identity, others see it as a form of economic empowerment, celebrating individuals who have risen above adversity.

The rise of Mbinga culture highlights the tensions between traditional values and modern societal changes, as Zimbabwe grapples with defining its identity in an era of shifting economic and social norms. Mahere’s remarks serve as a call for reflection, urging Zimbabweans to preserve the values of honesty, hard work, and respect for community.

