Mahere accused of flirting with Zanu PF than MDC Alliance

Former MDC Vanguard Leader Shakespeare Mukoyi said MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa erred in appointing Fadzayi Mahere as the party’s spokesperson.

Mukoyi, who is now the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T interim leader, said Mahere has no history in the opposition party and also habitually hobnobs with ZANU PF functionaries such as Acie Lumumba and Kuda Musasiwa. Mukoyi tweeted:

MDC-A yese, Ireland, America, Uk, Africa, Zimbabwe makashaya munhu ane (is it that you couldn’t find someone with an) institutional history ye (of the) party ne (and the) struggle plus competence kuti mutore (for you to appoint) [Fadzayi Mahere] who dines with known Zanu-PF people like [Kuda Musasiwa] na (and) [Acie Lumumba]? Pafungei mushe. (Consider this soberly).

In response, Musasiwa branded Mukoyi an idiot who is on a ZANU PF salary alongside Khupe.

This idiot who actually is on ZanuPF Salary with Khupe et al dares mention me. Shakespeare is a coward who sold out after Hon HWENDE defeated him hard in Kuwadzana East. Crybaby. We were a better team. Deal with it.

Former MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said Mahere, who is referred to as ‘Nyembesi’ by the ZANU PF social media army (Varakashi), is a fake opposition activist as she is close to ruling party personalities. Gutu tweeted:

In whatever you do, please always remember to be genuine and forthright. Just don’t be as FAKE as Nyembesi. During the day, Nyembesi viciously lambasts the ‘enemy’ but during the night, she becomes cosy & comfy with the ‘enemy’. Talk of double standards! If you know, you know.

Meanwhile, Mukoyi abandoned the MDC Alliance to join Khupe last month ahead of the party’s Supreme Court-sanctioned extraordinary congress.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said there was nothing unusual about Mukoyi’s defection to the Thokozani Khupe camp saying it is his right to join any political party of his choice.

Source: Pindula