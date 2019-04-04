Linda Masarira savages Khupe, calls her ‘mediocre’

Former MDC-T spokesperson Linda Masarira who was fired by party president Thozokani Khupe has turned against her former boss.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post, Masarira said that Khupe and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa are similar in terms of disregard for constitutions. She said:

In terms of constitutionalism, the difference is the same. They [Chamisa and Khupe] both indicate left and turn right. We have a mammoth task to ensure constitutionalism at all levels in our country. Being expelled for tying a mere piece of Zanu PF cloth is the highest level of mediocrity which I will not dwell upon as I have better things to focus on as national development issues for the prosperity and posterity of this nation. I am not going to join any political party rather its time to put my vision into action. I am a visionary with a vision for a united, tolerant and democratic Zimbabwe.

Masarira was on Wednesday shown the exit door by Khupe after she was pictured wearing ZANU PF regalia at a rural function.

The Khupe-led MDC was worried that Masarira’s indiscretions will give traction to the view held by some that MDC-T is a mere appendage of ZANU PF.

Source: Pindula