Let’s Bury Mnangagwa’s 2030 Nonsense, says Prof. Madhuku

HARARE – Prominent constitutional law expert and opposition politician, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, has dismissed discussions surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s potential bid to extend his rule beyond 2028, labelling them as baseless and unconstitutional.

Speaking at a recent public forum in Harare, Madhuku strongly condemned any attempts to push for a third term, asserting that Zimbabwe’s Constitution does not allow such an extension.

“Let’s bury this Mnangagwa 2030 nonsense. The Constitution is clear—two terms and no more. Any discussion suggesting otherwise is misleading and dangerous for our democracy,” Madhuku stated emphatically.

His remarks come amid growing speculation within Zanu PF circles about the possibility of amending the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his second and final term, which is set to end in 2028. Supporters of the ruling party have reportedly floated the idea of extending his presidency to 2030 or beyond, citing his “vision for Zimbabwe” and ongoing development projects under his administration.

However, Madhuku cautioned against what he described as a blatant disregard for constitutionalism, warning that any such move would set a dangerous precedent.

“Zimbabwe must adhere to its laws. Leaders must respect constitutional limits rather than attempt to change them for personal gain,” he said.

His stance has been echoed by opposition parties and civil society organisations, who have vowed to challenge any attempt to alter the Constitution for political convenience. Many view this as a litmus test for Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions and the independence of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, political analysts suggest that Mnangagwa’s camp may be testing the waters, gauging both public and internal party sentiment before making any concrete moves. If such a bid gains traction, it could lead to heightened political tensions and renewed debates over governance and democracy in Zimbabwe.

As the debate rages on, citizens and stakeholders are watching closely to see how the ruling party and the broader political establishment respond to these growing concerns about presidential term limits and constitutional integrity.

