LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

Following the successful completion of the candidate selection process in Bulawayo, the leaked recommendations from the Citizens movement provided to us by a Harare senior leader based on the candidate selection manual variables and credentials of capacity, competency, acceptance, long service, hard work, and popularity are as follows:
1. Pumula Constituency: Candidate: Chelesile Mahlangu
2. Cowdray Park: Candidate: Dr. Thokozani Khuphe
3. Makhandeni-Luveve: Candidate: Decent Collins Bhajila
4. Lobengula-Magwegwe: Candidate: Tendai Bongani Nyathi
5. Bulawayo Central: Candidate: Surrender Kapoikilu
6. Nketa: Result: Inconclusive
7. Nkulumane: Candidate: Desire Moyo
8. Entumbane-Njube: Result: Inconclusive
9. Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Candidate: Desmond Makaza
10. Bulawayo South: Candidate: Engineer Francis Mangwendeza
11. Bulawayo North: Candidate: Minenhle Gumede
12. Phelandaba Tshabalala: Candidate: Gift Ostalos Siziba
The CCC Bulawayo Councillors, as the first rung of leaders, must possess credibility, popularity, and integrity to represent the Citizens movement. Therefore, careful consideration is given to the variables outlined in the Candidates Selection Manual.
Ward:
1. Shepherd Sithole
2. Adrian Moyo
3. Mxolisi Mahlangu
4. David Coltart
5. Dumisani Nkomo
6. Nkosinathi Hove
7. Shadreck Sibanda
8. Edwin Ndlovu
9. Donaldson Mabuto
10. Khalazani Ndlovu
11. Susan Sithole
12. Muzi Masuku
13. Lovewell Mwinde
14. Dumisani Netha
15. Ashton Mhlanga
16. Greater Gumede
17. Sikhululekile Moyo
18. Takunda Madzana
19. Lazarus Mpande
20. Felix Tsikirayi Dube
21. Tinevimbo Maposa
22. Bruce Mmeli Moyo
23. Ntombizodwa Khumalo
24. To be re-run
25. To be re-run
26. Mpumelelo Moyo
27. Lizzy Sibanda
28. Ntando Ndlovu
29. Roy Sithole
Source – Byo24