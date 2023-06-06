LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

Following the successful completion of the candidate selection process in Bulawayo, the leaked recommendations from the Citizens movement provided to us by a Harare senior leader based on the candidate selection manual variables and credentials of capacity, competency, acceptance, long service, hard work, and popularity are as follows:

1. Pumula Constituency: Candidate: Chelesile Mahlangu

2. Cowdray Park: Candidate: Dr. Thokozani Khuphe

3. Makhandeni-Luveve: Candidate: Decent Collins Bhajila

4. Lobengula-Magwegwe: Candidate: Tendai Bongani Nyathi

5. Bulawayo Central: Candidate: Surrender Kapoikilu

6. Nketa: Result: Inconclusive

7. Nkulumane: Candidate: Desire Moyo

8. Entumbane-Njube: Result: Inconclusive

9. Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Candidate: Desmond Makaza

10. Bulawayo South: Candidate: Engineer Francis Mangwendeza

11. Bulawayo North: Candidate: Minenhle Gumede

12. Phelandaba Tshabalala: Candidate: Gift Ostalos Siziba

The CCC Bulawayo Councillors, as the first rung of leaders, must possess credibility, popularity, and integrity to represent the Citizens movement. Therefore, careful consideration is given to the variables outlined in the Candidates Selection Manual.

Ward:

1. Shepherd Sithole

2. Adrian Moyo

3. Mxolisi Mahlangu

4. David Coltart

5. Dumisani Nkomo

6. Nkosinathi Hove

7. Shadreck Sibanda

8. Edwin Ndlovu

9. Donaldson Mabuto

10. Khalazani Ndlovu

11. Susan Sithole

12. Muzi Masuku

13. Lovewell Mwinde

14. Dumisani Netha

15. Ashton Mhlanga

16. Greater Gumede

17. Sikhululekile Moyo

18. Takunda Madzana

19. Lazarus Mpande

20. Felix Tsikirayi Dube

21. Tinevimbo Maposa

22. Bruce Mmeli Moyo

23. Ntombizodwa Khumalo

24. To be re-run

25. To be re-run

26. Mpumelelo Moyo

27. Lizzy Sibanda

28. Ntando Ndlovu

29. Roy Sithole

Source – Byo24

