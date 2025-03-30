Kuda Tagwirei Poised for Vice Presidency Amid Succession Speculation

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Influential businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is reportedly being positioned for the Vice Presidency replacing the embattled Vice President Costantino Chiwenga, with growing indications that Tagwirei is being groomed and fast-tracked into Zanu PF structures to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This development signals a potential shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape as speculation over Mnangagwa’s successor intensifies.

Sources within Zanu PF suggest that Tagwirei, a close ally of Mnangagwa, has been gaining significant political influence behind the scenes. His anticipated elevation within the ruling party follows the recent request by the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive for his appointment to the Central Committee. Political analysts believe this is a strategic move to solidify his footing within the party hierarchy before a potential ascent to higher office.

Robson Mavhenyengwa, the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, confirmed the push for Tagwirei’s inclusion in the Central Committee, citing his contributions to the party and the nation.

“It is true that we have written to the national leadership requesting the inclusion of Kuda Tagwirei and Josiah Sithole in the Central Committee. Both are sons of Masvingo province, and we believe they will contribute significantly to the party’s efforts,” Mavhenyengwa said.

Tagwirei’s rise in political circles is largely attributed to his close ties with the ruling elite and his vast financial resources, which have been instrumental in funding various Zanu PF activities. Over the years, he has also cultivated a strong philanthropic reputation, funding numerous development projects in Masvingo and beyond. His support for the Seventh-day Adventist Church, including donations to Solusi University, has bolstered his image as a benefactor committed to social development.

Political insiders believe his growing prominence aligns with Mnangagwa’s succession plans. While no official announcement has been made regarding his potential vice-presidential appointment, speculation is rife that he could be positioned as the next leader of Zimbabwe, especially given his deep connections within the political and economic spheres.

As Zimbabwe inches closer to critical political transitions, Tagwirei’s name is likely to remain central to discussions on the future of the country’s leadership.

His business acumen, political connections, and financial muscle make him a formidable contender in the evolving power dynamics within Zanu PF. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether he officially steps into the political arena as a potential successor to Mnangagwa.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...