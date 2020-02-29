Khupe begged for election funding from G40

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe sent her aide Witness Dube to ask for funding from exiled G40 former Ministers, Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.

In a Twitter thread, Moyo revealed that Khupe’s aide Witness Dube travelled to Kenya to meet Prof Moyo and convey the message.

Said Moyo, “And Gutu Obert became a ZanuPF voice; lying that our disclosure (of funding Nelson Chamisa campaign) had vindicated him and proved alleged G40 links with Chamisa. Yet we had secured a ticket and accommodation for Thokozani Kupe’s aide, Witness Dube, who was sent to ask for funding from us on 28 March 2018!

“And, for a perspective, on 28 December 2017; Patrick Zhuwao sent me a WhatsApp message inviting me to a meeting, the next day, with Mwonzora and Theresa Makoni who said they’d been sent by Tsvangirai to get the “G40″ to arrange a meeting for him with Pres Mugabe in Singapore!”



Moyo further revealed that he had also met with a delegation sent by Joice Mujuru.

“Besides the delegations from Thokozani Kupe’s MDC-T who wanted resources, and the high powered team of @DMwonzora & Theresa Makoni, we received, on two separate occasions in February 2018 & April 2018, visitations by senior leadership from Joice Mujuru’s Rainbow Coalition!

“It should be clear that encounters and engagements in politics do not constitute relationships. February claims that the so-called G40 forged permanent links with Nelson Chamisa in 2018 are false and hypocritical, as they have come from hypocrites who sought our support!”