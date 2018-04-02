Khupe and allies yet to receive letters of expulsion

FORMER MDC-T top officials Thokozani Khupe (deputy president), organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe and spokesperson Obert Gutu have not yet been served with their expulsion letters, although acting party chairperson Morgen Komichi insisted letters had been dispatched to the trio.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Last week, the opposition party’s national council resolved to expel the trio accusing them of conducting parallel campaign programmes and refusing to recognise Chamisa as legitimate MDC-T leader.

Instead Khupe has gone further to declare herself the opposition party’s de jure leader.

But according to insiders Khupe and her acolytes, are yet to officially be notified of their expulsion.

“There is no letter, [MDC-T secretary-general Douglas] Mwonzora is yet to write to those leaders. It’s his job. Mwonzora has been dithering and until the decision to expel these people he had also not written to Gutu to notify him of the national council’s decision to suspend him,” said a source.

Both Gutu and Bhebhe confirmed the development yesterday, insisting the decision to expel them was unconstitutional.

“I am waiting for two letters from that group but I know they are not going to write to me. Their actions are patently unconstitutional and downright criminal. I will only act when they write to me, I am not sure if they have written to the acting president (Khupe) and Bhebhe but we are not worried. We have consistently said we are the legitimate MDC-T and we are working on concrete party programmes and preparing for elections,” Gutu said.

Bhebhe concurred, adding he still considered himself a member of the MDC-T.

Khupe was not available for comment.

“The letters were written, those people will claim they have not received the letters just to create a storm out of nothing. Its over for them,” Komichi said.

But party acting spokesperson Thabita Khumalo said the dismissal letters were only a formality, adding those responsible for the communication needed to “do their jobs or else”.

“I am tired of this issue, these people (Khupe and her group) are wasting our time. The resolution was made and those that are supposed to communicate should do so or face the consequences,” Khumalo said.

Mwonzora is responsible as secretary general of making the formal communication regarding national council resolutions. Asked if there are sanctions for those who would not have done their work, Khumalo retorted: “We will cross the bridge when we come to it”.

Mwonzora, who initially was against Chamisa’s rise to power in the leadership scrap before a dramatic capitulation, was not available for comment with his mobile unreachable all day. – News Day