‘Kasukuwere meets top ANC leaders’

This was alleged by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba on Twitter when passing comments on the recently held Botswana elections where a party that was backed by former President Ian Khama lost.
Kasukuwere apinda papi?…is it a problem that he has chosen a different direction?….
“Former President Khama’s Party, BPF, has been soundly beaten showing no such subversion against successors ever succeed. Kasukuwere and company have a lot to learn from this sobering result.” Charamba who uses the moniker Jamwanda posted on Twitter.”He is clear about the message I convey, hard on the heels of advice he got from Mbeki, Zuma and the ANC.”
Kasukuwere did not respond to the allegations but merely greeted Charamba.
A campaign to prop Kasukuwere for Presidency was launched by a group of youths who are pushing it under the tagline #TysonWabantu.