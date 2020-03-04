Jonathan Moyo speaks on being Chamisa’s Presidential adviser

Moyo who was responding to the reports said, “Today I woke up to the fake news that the CIO’s murderous mashurugwi minister, Owen Mudha Ncube, has appointed me Presidential Advisor to Nelson Chamisa. This is not being done for the first or last time. The CIO has tasked its varakashi on Twitter to announce the appointment!”
A newly formed pressure group called Citizens Under Bondage said Moyo was interfering with the operations of MDC and causing serious fissures within the main opposition.
“It is Jonathan Moyo who has captured Chamisa and forced him to hold crucial MDC Alliance events outside Harvest House. There are tensions in the MDC over the control of the party by the likes of Jonathan Moyo and his local based friend Edmund Kudzayi. This was witnessed yesterday (Thursday) at the launch of PRICE document, a product of Jonathan Moyo at SAPES Trust,” CUB said.