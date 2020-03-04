Jonathan Moyo speaks on being Chamisa’s Presidential adviser

Professor Jonathan Moyo has issued a tweet disputing reports that he has been appointed Presidential adviser by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Moyo who was responding to the reports said, “Today I woke up to the fake news that the CIO’s murderous mashurugwi minister, Owen Mudha Ncube, has appointed me Presidential Advisor to Nelson Chamisa. This is not being done for the first or last time. The CIO has tasked its varakashi on Twitter to announce the appointment!”

A newly formed pressure group called Citizens Under Bondage said Moyo was interfering with the operations of MDC and causing serious fissures within the main opposition.

Prof Jonathan Moyo ✔@ProfJNMoyo Today I woke up to the fake news that the CIO’s murderous mashurugwi minister, Owen Mudha Ncube, has appointed me Presidential Advisor to @nelsonchamisa. This is not being done for the first or last time. The #CIO has tasked its varakashi on @Twitter to announce the appointment! 217 Twitter Ads info and privacy 113 people are talking about this

“It is Jonathan Moyo who has captured Chamisa and forced him to hold crucial MDC Alliance events outside Harvest House. There are tensions in the MDC over the control of the party by the likes of Jonathan Moyo and his local based friend Edmund Kudzayi. This was witnessed yesterday (Thursday) at the launch of PRICE document, a product of Jonathan Moyo at SAPES Trust,” CUB said.