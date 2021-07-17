Jonathan Moyo says Zanu PF has no future

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says the majority of Zimbabweans neither belong to nor do they support Zanu-PF and it was “existing on borrowed time; because it has no future”.

On Thursday, Moyo said many Zimbabweans do not belong to Zanu-PF and that the ruling party was surviving on a ‘borrowed time’ because it is in a ‘war with the majority’.

“The fact that the majority of Zimbabweans are not members of Zanu-PF and that they do not want to join it today or tomorrow does not mean they don’t exist.

“Quite the contrary, the majority of Zimbabweans can see and they know that. The majority of Zimbabweans neither belong to nor do they support Zanu-PF; they have no wish or desire to join it today or tomorrow.

“While a party that is at war with the majority can exist today as a military tool but, the writing on the wall is clear, Zanu-PF is existing on borrowed time; because it has no future,” he said.