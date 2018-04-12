Jonathan Moyo says reference to NPF as Mugabe’s party shows ZANU-PF is dead

Exiled former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo says media reference to the National Patriotic Front as Mugabe’s party is a telling and significant recognition that the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front died with the military intervention that brought Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Moyo was referring to media reports about the launch of the National Patriotic Front which is led by Ambrose Mutinhiri citing headlines by the Daily News and Newsday.

“Media references to #NPF as “Mugabe Party” are a tellig & significant recognition of the fact that #ZanuPF died when the #Army toppled President Mugabe & replaced him with the murderous, kleptomaniac & unelectable Emmerson Mnangagwa who now heads #JuntaPF, a far cry from #ZanuPF!’ he tweeted.

But some of his followers did not seem to agree.

One going by the name Breezy tweeted: “You’re the klemptomaniac. In Kenya where you’ve worked wakaba, in SA wakaba futi, right now your CV is doesn’t have any references, unongovukura pasina sei usinganyare.”

Uzumba Villager wrote: “#EDhasMyVote very electable! Tinotozipigwa naro Garwe manje.”

Brett Muchuweni, however, agreed with Moyo: “ZANU-PF is dead for sure, just saw a group of old women moving door to door in my hood here in Byo demanding to know if people support the “new era”…a certain lady was holding an old counter book which i believe they were using to take down names & voter registration numbers.”

The NPF is one of the 118 parties that have registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission but it has not yet announced its leadership.

Party spokesman Jealousy Mawarire said the national executive will be revealed at the party’s inaugural rally expected in three weeks.

The inaugural meeting was chaired by Eunice Sandi-Moyo who was described as a national chairperson.

It was also attended by several G40 members.

Source: Pindula