Jonathan Moyo apology to Mnangagwa and return to Zanu PF

Said Wadyajena, “Morning Prof! Thanks for confessing that indeed you’re a spy that failed to accomplish assignment of toppling ZANUPF from within. But I feel for you, why not come and apologise like Kasukuwere is doing. Can’t be good to be exiled at your in-laws far from the land of your ancestors.
“In the humble opinion of a concerned youngster, you took politics way too personally. Your allies are home, Chipanga, Chombo, Grace. Kasukuwere invested, Mzembi recently received US$1m yet life‘s still unfair to you. You have young girls. They need their dad!”
✔@ProfJNMoyoReplying to @JusticeMayorW
Honourable @JusticeMayorW I will never apologise to Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose days are numbered, or to #ZanuPF. Never!#ZanupfMustGo
Moyo responded on Twitter telling Wadyajena that he will not be apologizing to Mnangagwa and he is not willing to rejoin ZANU PF.
