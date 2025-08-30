Job Sikhala’s Home Bombed in Cowardly Attack, Family Escapes Harm

CHITUNGWIZA – The home of opposition figure Job Sikhala in Chitungwiza came under a violent dynamite attack in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving his family shaken but unharmed. The incident occurred while Sikhala was in South Africa for a book launch and his wife had travelled to their village for a memorial service, leaving only their children at home.

Sikhala described the attack as a “cowardly and criminal act” and called on Zimbabweans to condemn it. He said he awoke to dozens of missed calls and messages informing him that his house had been bombed around 1 a.m.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police quickly responded, with the homicide unit and a military bomb disposal team deployed to secure the scene and remove the explosives. Sikhala emphasised that those responsible would face justice, describing the attack as not just an assault on his family, but an attack on all Zimbabweans who value democracy and safety.

Security analysts and civil society groups warned that the attack reflects a growing pattern of intimidation against opposition figures in Zimbabwe. Over recent years, families of prominent political leaders have increasingly reported threats and attacks, often coinciding with periods of heightened political activity. Analysts note that such incidents are intended to instil fear and suppress dissent, creating a climate of intimidation that affects the broader population.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation across the political spectrum. Human rights organisations emphasised that no citizen should fear for their life or the safety of their family because of political affiliation, calling for a full and transparent investigation. Neighbours in Chitungwiza expressed shock and fear over the attack, describing it as unprecedented in the area, and appealed for heightened security measures to protect residents.

The home of Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala, who is launching his biography today in South Africa, was bombed last night in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe. Sikhala, who was jailed for two years without committing a crime, has been arrested 68 times without a single conviction by… pic.twitter.com/2p6H4niAtg — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 30, 2025

Observers also point out that the incident occurred during a period of heightened political tension in Zimbabwe, with opposition parties mobilising and civil society increasingly vocal on governance issues. Targeting Sikhala’s family may have been linked to his prominence in opposition politics and recent activism, highlighting the dangers faced by high-profile figures in the current political climate.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing and appealed to the public for any information that could help identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Sikhala urged his children to cooperate fully with investigators and highlighted the importance of the attack being condemned by all Zimbabweans.

He expressed determination not to be intimidated, stressing that the perpetrators would face justice and that the incident should serve as a reminder of the need to defend democratic principles.

The attack on Sikhala’s home has reignited debates about political violence in Zimbabwe, the safety of opposition figures, and the role of law enforcement in protecting citizens from politically motivated crimes. Civil society leaders warned that failure to hold the perpetrators accountable could embolden similar acts in the future and further destabilise the country’s political environment.