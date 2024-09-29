Job Sikhala Warns Zanu-PF: Persecution of Opposition Activists Will Only Strengthen Resistance

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has issued a stern warning to Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF regime, urging them to halt the ongoing persecution of opposition activists.

Sikhala, who spent 595 days in pretrial detention before his cases were dismissed, emphasized that imprisoning political dissenters only strengthens their resolve to resist the ruling elite.

Speaking in an interview on HStv’s FreeTalk, Sikhala criticized the government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for its crackdown on opposition figures, stating that such actions would not lead to compliance. “What these actions do is harden you and force you to understand that you must be extremely strong while giving you a clearer picture of your enemy,” Sikhala said. “The more you persecute an individual, the more that individual is hardened. There is no rehabilitation in such a scenario.”

Sikhala, who gained international attention during his prolonged detention, underscored the ruling party’s strategy of using imprisonment as a tool of intimidation. He highlighted that over 80 supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are currently being held on remand, accused of planning protests ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State Summit in Harare this past August.

In his remarks, Sikhala also referenced several high-profile incidents involving the abuse of political and labor activists. He pointed to the case of labor activist Robson Chere, human rights defender Namatai Kwekweza, and alternative politician Samuel Gwenzi, who were reportedly removed from a flight, tortured, and later abandoned at Harare Central Police Station with fabricated charges. These incidents, Sikhala said, reflect a disturbing pattern of abductions, disappearances, and extended remand periods, manipulated through the courts to silence dissent.

Sikhala’s warning comes as Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa suggested that some of those arrested ahead of the SADC summit could soon be released. However, Sikhala cautioned that such actions would likely have long-term consequences, saying, “Those people will be hardened to the heart; others will come out bitter.”

Since his release from prison, Sikhala has taken on a leadership role in the National Transitional Working Group (NTWG), a body formed in response to what he describes as the infiltration of the CCC party by state actors. His departure from the CCC mirrors that of party leader Nelson Chamisa, who similarly cited significant infiltration within the party as a reason for his exit.

Sikhala’s comments highlight the growing tensions between the Zanu-PF government and opposition groups, as political freedoms and human rights continue to be contentious issues in Zimbabwe. With opposition figures facing ongoing persecution, the struggle for democracy in the country shows no signs of relenting.

Source: NewZimbabwe