Job Sikhala a suicidal case: Zanu PF

Zanu PF Chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has described MDC Vice Chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala as someone who has suicidal tendencies.

Togarepi was responding to the position of the MDC which is aimed at destabilizing parliament.

Togarepi warned that legislators who decide to follow Sikhala’s route risk losing their seats.

“Sikhala is politically suicidal and any legislator who decides to follow this route risks losing his or her seat, people should not be blinded to follow people like Sikhala who are reckless,” Togarepi said.

Togarepi refuted rumours that Zanu PF was meddling in the internal affairs of the MDC but we should follow the constitution and the parliament standing orders and rules.

“I think it is nonsensical to say Zanu PF is meddling in MDC affairs. Let me tell you our legislators are pre-occupied with assisting the country in fighting COVID-19 , we do not have anything to do with the factions in our opposition,” added Togarepi.

Meanwhile Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Parliament will invoke the Constitution and Standing Orders to deal decisively with MDC-Alliance legislators who fail to attend sittings without reasonable cause.

Ziyambi said Parliament would not deal with political parties, but individual legislators, should they fail to attend sittings and portfolio committee meetings.

At least four MPs were expelled from the chamber this week after MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda saying they were no longer representing the interests of the party.

The four are Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Prosper Mutseyami (Chikanga-Dangamvura), Tabitha Khumalo (Proportionate Representative) and Midlands Senator Lilian Timveous.