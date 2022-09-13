fbpx
News Ticker

International journalists’ body condemns assault of a journalist by Chamisa’s security officers

September 13, 2022 Staff Reporter Headline, Politics 0




Zimbabwe main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) addresses a crowd gathered outside Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera where the party was banned from hosting an election campaign rally in the stadium, March 12 2022. - Armed anti-riot police on Saturday blocked an opposition rally where thousands had gathered for an address by party leader Nelson Chamisa in Marondera 70km east of Harare. Thousands of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters defied and protested a court order to ban the rally with party leader Chamisa accusing the state of clamping down on its campaign. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Zimbabwe: Journalist assaulted by party security officers amid increased attacks on media workers.

Investigative journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje, who works for digital platform The News Hawks, was assaulted by security officials from the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) political party on September 11, as she tried to enter the venue where the party was holding a rally in Chinhoyi, central northern Zimbabwe.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in condemning the attack and calling on all political parties to allow journalists to carry out their duties without any form of threat.

The CCC had apologised to Ruvimbo following the incident.

CCC Security Assaults NewsHawks Journalist In Chinhoyi – Pindula News

According to a statement issued by ZUJ, there has been an increase in the number of attacks and assaults on journalists.

“The increasing number of our members who are being harassed at political gatherings by different political parties is worrying and should not be condoned. Journalism is not a crime and all journalists in the country should be allowed to carry out their duties without any encumbrance”.

IFJ Secretary General Anthony Bellanger said the assault was “another manifestation of the despicable acts that security officers meted out to journalists who are simply doing their job to inform the public. Such actions must be condemned and the perpetrators must be brought to justice. The Government of Zimbabwe must do everything possible to guarantee the safety and security of journalists and media workers.”




Copyright © 2022 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: