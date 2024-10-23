Information Minister lets the cat out of the bag; acknowledges tensions in Zanu PF

Spread the love

Bulawayo, – Speculation about a looming succession battle within Zanu PF has intensified as President Emmerson Mnangagwa pushes for an extension of his presidency beyond 2028, aiming to remain in office until 2030.

With growing murmurs of internal power struggles, Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere has sought to downplay tensions, declaring that there is “no vacancy in the office of the President.”

Addressing the media in Bulawayo ahead of Zanu PF’s Annual People’s Conference, Muswere attempted to quash reports of factionalism within the party’s top leadership, known as the praesidium.

“The leadership of the country is united and focused on achieving the set developmental targets outlined in our Vision 2030 agenda,” Muswere said, in what many interpreted as an effort to pacify the growing frictions within the ruling party.

Despite Muswere’s assurances, whispers of discontent and jockeying for power within the Zanu PF hierarchy have been circulating for months. Mnangagwa, who secured a controversial re-election victory in August 2023, is reportedly seeking constitutional amendments that would enable him to extend his presidency beyond the current two-term limit. His plan, insiders say, is to remain in power until at least 2030, by which time he will be 88 years old.

The proposal for Mnangagwa’s extended stay has raised eyebrows both within and outside the party. While his supporters argue that the President needs more time to consolidate his ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy, critics view the move as an attempt to cement his grip on power at the expense of democratic processes.

Adding fuel to the fire, senior Zanu PF figures have reportedly been positioning themselves for a potential leadership transition, should Mnangagwa’s plan falter. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, seen by many as Mnangagwa’s natural successor due to his role in the 2017 military coup that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, is said to have his own ambitions to take over the presidency. However, relations between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have been reportedly strained, with factional infighting becoming more apparent in recent months.

Chiwenga’s silence on the issue of Mnangagwa’s term extension has been conspicuous, further fuelling speculation about tensions within the praesidium. A number of other Zanu PF heavyweights, including Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, are also rumored to be eyeing higher office, contributing to a growing sense of uncertainty over the party’s future leadership.

Political analyst Dr. Pedzisai Ruhanya believes Mnangagwa’s bid for an extended presidency could lead to increased factionalism. “The succession issue in Zanu PF has never been resolved. What we are witnessing now are early signs of a brewing storm within the party,” he said. “If Mnangagwa insists on extending his term, it could open the door to more divisions and possibly even a leadership crisis.”

Muswere’s statement on Tuesday appears to be an effort to project unity and loyalty, but many observers view it as an attempt to deflect attention from the growing rift within the ruling elite. “There is no vacancy in the office of the President,” Muswere insisted, but his remarks have done little to quell the rumors of behind-the-scenes wrangling.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s push for an extended presidency is likely to face stiff resistance from both within the party and the broader political landscape. The opposition, led by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, has already signaled that any attempts to amend the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s stay will be fiercely contested.

Chamisa, who has been vocal in condemning Zanu PF’s alleged electoral irregularities during the 2023 election, has warned that Zimbabwe risks descending into further political instability if the ruling party continues to prioritize its internal power struggles over national interests. “The people of Zimbabwe want change, not endless power games. Zanu PF must respect the will of the people and the constitution,” Chamisa recently said.

As Zanu PF prepares for its national conference in Bulawayo, the question of succession remains at the forefront of political discourse. With Mnangagwa’s intentions clear and internal factions gearing up for a possible showdown, the future of Zimbabwe’s leadership is more uncertain than ever. The party’s ability to maintain a unified front will be tested in the coming months as the political landscape continues to shift under the weight of succession battles.