Individualism destroying social fabric- Takaona

Spread the love

GUTU – Individualism, lack of empathy and greed are destroying social fabric among Zimbabweans hence the neglect of each other in times of sickness and need, Opposition Parliamentary candidate for Gutu Central in the 2023 harmonised elections, Matthew Takaona has said.

Takaona said this at the burial of opposition and Chamisa loyalist Simbi Paringirai at Dondo Village near Dewure Business Center on Monday.

Takaona who assisted Paringirai to get treatment said a people without love are doomed adding that Zimbabwe has failed as a nation because of greed and selfishness.

He urged Zimbabweans to support each other in times of sickness, particularly during these hard times when hospitals have no medicines.

“Paringirai was our polling agent at Mabhuku Primary School during the 2023 elections. When I was told that he was bedridden and there was no help from local hospitals, we sat down with our local officials here Tendai Jebheni and Nyasha Makumbe and agreed to send him to Parirenyatwa in Harare.

“We funded his transport and his medical bills until doctors declared that his, was a terminal illness. We continued to support him as he received home-based care here in the village and we visited him from time to time until he passed on.

“True love is when people look after each other in times of need. The absence of genuine love in our people and particularly the leadership, is what has destroyed Zimbabwe

“Thousands of Zimbabweans die painfully and without due care because we don’t love anymore,” said Takaona.

Church of Christ pastor, Emmanuel Manyanga said Paringirai who used to do piece work at Dewure was a man who loved peace and justice. He thanked the community for showing love during Paringirai’s illness and at his death.

Renias Madzana said Paringirai was one of the victims of the 2008 political violence unleashed by Zanu PF on the populace after the late President Mugabe lost elections to Morgan Tsvangirai.

Paringirai leaves behind his wife Shupikai Chingwena, four children Tendai, Loveness, Sarah and Portia. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...