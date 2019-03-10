I support Chamisa but Mwonzora is not ZANU-PF – Coltart

Former Movement for Democratic Change senator David Coltart says he backs Nelson Chamisa for president of the main opposition but secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has the right to contest any position.

Coltart said he knew Mwonzora and he was definitely not ZANU-PF.

He said this was a problem with the opposition because every time someone rose above the parapet he was accused of being ZANU-PF.

Coltart said that he backed Chamisa because he had done a lot in rebuilding the party and had a lot of grassroots support.

The MDC is going to congress from May 24-26 and Mwonzora and vice-president Elias Mudzuri are tipped to challenge Chamisa whose supporters are threatening anyone intending to challenge him.

Yesterday Chamisa had to protect Mwonzora after party supporters booed him at a Thank You rally in Mutare.

Chamisa said he would walk out of the rally if they continued with this kind of behaviour.

There has been a lot of jostling within the MDC since the party announced its congress dates with one group claiming to stand for founding president Morgan Tsvangirai’s legacy saying Chamisa is no longer leader of the party as his mandate expired on 14 February.

The group also says those who broke away from the MDC but are members of the Alliance are not allowed con contest for posts at the coming congress.

These include Welshman Ncube who is one of the three vice-presidents and Tendai Biti who was appointed vice-chairman.

Chamisa says he was left the mantle to lead the party by Tsvangirai and should be allowed to fulfill his mandate.

The Insider