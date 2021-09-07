‘I never committed political violence’ Jonathan Moyo says

Writing on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday, Moyo said his hands are clean when it comes to electoral and political violence. He further stated that perpetrators of political violence should be arrested and tried according to United Nations laws.

#TuesdayLetter 7/9/21 Dear Everyone, 1/24 WHAT’S GOING ON? This is the question I have been asked over the last few days, and especially since las Friday, through DMs, chats, calls & even in these streets.

AS I SAID on 3 Aug 2021 on #TwitterSpaces with @daddyhope, I take full responsibility for all the policies & laws implemented under my watch in Information & Higher Education. I APOLOGISE for any bad & unintended consequences of these policies & laws on any person or group!

THERE WERE HEINOUS CRIMES committed against individuals & groups in the total of 8 years I served in Cabinet; on two separate occasions. There were no policies or laws to abduct, torture or kill anyone. I don’t take any responsibility for such, as I was not involved in any!

POLITICAL VIOLENCE in Zim is committed by LOCAL PLAYERS in their communities. The exception is in cases committed by State SECURITY AGENTS deployed away from their home areas. I’m proud to say I never got involved in violence anywhere in Zim, with 7 ELECTIONS IN TSHOLOTSHO!

ANYONE WHO ABDUCTED, tortured or killed anyone must be held accountable in terms of due process of law. IMPUNITY in Zim will not end without a @UN judicial process to investigate ALL CASES of heinous crimes & hold the culprits accountable under domestic & INTERNATIONAL LAW!