Hwende Denies Allegations of Chamisa’s Involvement in Gushungo Dairies Transport Deal

HARARE – As debates continue over recent articles on the embattled former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior official Chalton Hwende has once again dismissed claims that he and Chamisa were contracted by the late Robert Mugabe to transport Gushungo Dairies products.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Hwende labelled the allegations as “tired, baseless lies” that were debunked years ago.

“This is fake news, and I debunked it back in 2018. Since it’s being dredged up again, let me set the record straight,” Hwende stated.

Hwende, a close ally of Chamisa since 1996, asserted that Chamisa has never owned a logistics or transport business, nor a single truck. He traced the origins of the claim back to 2014, during the MDC Congress, when political opponents allegedly fabricated the smear in an attempt to discredit Chamisa’s leadership ambitions.

“These unsophisticated haters even printed fake receipt books under ‘Twinsdale Logistics’ – a laughable blunder since my company was Twinsday Logistics, and they couldn’t even spell it right. The whole thing was a joke, exposed as a clumsy hatchet job by someone with zero credibility,” Hwende wrote.

Hwende dismissed the claims as illogical, pointing out that Mugabe had ties to well-established haulage companies such as Sabot and Wheels of Africa, which collectively controlled over 1,000 trucks.

“Why would he turn to Twinsday Logistics, a small outfit with 10 car trucks, not even milk trucks? And how does Chamisa get roped in when he was neither a director nor owner? It’s absurd on its face,” he argued.

Hwende expressed concern that the allegations were resurfacing now, suggesting they were part of a broader effort to “muddy the waters” ahead of critical political developments.

“The truth is clear: this was, and remains, a fabricated smear,” he concluded.

The resurfacing of the claims has reignited debates within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with Chamisa’s supporters rallying behind Hwende’s statement while opponents continue to question the CCC leader’s past affiliations.

The controversy underscores the ongoing political tensions and efforts to discredit key opposition figures.

