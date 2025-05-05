Gutu villagers want Tagwirei for MP

Spread the love

A group of villagers in Gutu are reportedly mobilising to persuade businessman Kuda Tagwirei to stand as their representative in the upcoming Parliamentary by-election, citing his track record of successful development initiatives.

According to local sources, the residents have approached traditional leaders in the area and urged them to relay their request through the proper political and administrative channels. The villagers believe Tagwirei’s leadership could help accelerate development in the constituency.

“People here have seen what he has done elsewhere – from supporting Arundel Hospital to funding football and other community-based programmes,” said a local community member. “We believe if he represents us, Gutu will finally experience real progress.”

Although Tagwirei has never publicly expressed political ambitions, his influence in Zimbabwe’s business and philanthropic spaces has made him a figure of interest to communities seeking transformation. His involvement in various health, sports, and infrastructure projects has earned him admiration among some segments of the population.

Masvingo Province has reportedly signaled its willingness to welcome Tagwirei into the political arena, with provincial leaders said to be open to his potential candidacy. Similarly, Harare Province is also reported to have expressed support for Tagwirei, should he decide to enter public office.

Despite the groundswell of support, it remains unclear whether the businessman will respond to the calls from Gutu residents or pursue a political path. For now, the villagers remain hopeful that their appeal will reach Tagwirei and that he will accept their request to serve.

