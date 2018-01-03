Gutu, Cross Fight For Tsvangirai Intensifies

Clashes between two top Morgan Tsvangirai’s Aides,Obert Gutu and Eddie Cross have intensified with the later insisting that their movement is in disarray.

At the weekend Cross commented again praising Zanu PF and at the same time warning his party against undermining the potential of the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Cross said his party was going to lose to Zanu PF in this year’s elections if they did not put their house in order.

Gutu on Wednesday responded to Cross saying that he had no mandate to speak for the party.

Gutu went on to say that the opposition party was working on defeating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF adding that no part of the country was going to be spared by the party’s “campaign Juggernaut” which is set to get in motion in the next few days.

“I speak for the MDC and what I know is that the party is very strong and solidly united behind President Morgan Tsvangirai,”he said.

“I suspect Eddie Cross is airing his own personal opinion since he has no mandate to speak for and on behalf of the MDC.

“The MDC plans to mobilise its support base nationwide in order to ensure a resounding victory for president Tsvangirai together with all the MDC Alliance candidates in the parliamentary and local government elections”.

Gutu added:“This year, we will cover all corners of the country canvassing for the people’s support. We shall campaign from the Zambezi to the Limpopo, from Tamandayi to Malipati. No part of the country will be spared, as the MDC campaign juggernaut gets into motion in the next few days”. – The Zimbabwean