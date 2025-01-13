Government Confirms Possibility of Deferring 2028 Election

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has announced that deferring the 2028 national elections is a feasible option, as consensus between the country’s two main political parties—Zanu PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)—continues to grow on key issues.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, speaking to The Daily News, confirmed the possibility, stating: “The Constitution allows for the deferment of elections if there is consensus among stakeholders and if the decision is in the national interest. Given the alignment between Zanu PF and CCC on various matters, this is an achievable prospect.”

This development comes amid discussions on extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit, with proposals to postpone elections from 2028 to 2030.

Both parties have cited the need to prioritise developmental goals under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) as the rationale for the move.

The growing alignment between Zanu PF and the CCC has raised eyebrows. Observers have noted that the two parties have recently adopted similar stances on several contentious issues, including the deferment of elections. CCC Chief Whip Charles Moyo recently expressed support for the delay, saying:

“As CCC, we are lobbying for the deferment of elections. Dialogue between CCC and Zanu PF will ensure the smooth implementation of NDS2 and pave the way for continued national development.”

Zanu PF has been vocal about its desire to keep Mnangagwa in office beyond 2028, with party resolutions from the 2023 annual conference explicitly backing the idea.

Under Zimbabwe’s Constitution, amending the presidential term limit or altering the election timeline requires broad-based consultation and legal adjustments. Critics argue that deferring elections could set a dangerous precedent, undermining the democratic process and eroding public trust in governance.

Despite these concerns, Ziyambi defended the proposal, emphasising its practicality and alignment with the country’s developmental priorities.

“The Constitution is clear that such decisions must be made in the public interest and with stakeholder buy-in. If this move benefits the nation, then it is worth pursuing,” Ziyambi said.

The deferment plan has sparked mixed reactions. While proponents argue it will provide much-needed stability for the implementation of long-term projects, critics see it as a veiled attempt to consolidate power.

Opposition voices within and outside Zanu PF warn that such manoeuvres could jeopardise Zimbabwe’s democratic foundations. Some analysts have also pointed to internal divisions within Zanu PF, particularly resistance from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s faction, as a potential obstacle.

As discussions on the deferment of elections gather momentum, attention is turning to whether the proposal will gain formal approval and how it will resonate with the broader public.

The move to postpone the 2028 elections underscores the increasing intersection of political ambition and governance challenges in Zimbabwe, with the nation’s democratic future hanging in the balance.

