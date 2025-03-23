Garwe Slams Expelled War Veteran Geza Over Protest Calls

Spread the love

HARARE – Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has launched a scathing attack on outspoken war veteran and expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza, condemning him during an address to party supporters.

Garwe’s remarks were in response to Geza’s recent online address, in which the former liberation war combatant urged Zimbabweans to take to the streets on March 31 to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Speaking at the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund, Borehole Drilling Scheme, and Housing Scheme in Mashonaland East on Saturday, Garwe sharply criticised Geza, who is reportedly in hiding.

“You, Geza, you are forgetting that Zanu PF nurtured you, and now you are rebuking it. Mnangagwa was your commander during the war and in the ZNA, yet you are now spiting him. Stupid, nuisance, idiot!” ranted Garwe, who also serves as Zanu PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman. He further declared that the ruling party would not be swayed by social media criticism or petitions.

“Zanu PF is not ruled through social media. Shut up! 2030 is unstoppable whether you shout at the President or not, whether you shout at Mahiya or not, whether you insult Garwe or not. It’s unstoppable. Whether you move around with a paper and write a petition, it won’t stop 2030,” Garwe asserted.

Meanwhile, during the same address, Garwe appeared to backtrack on his earlier directive for councils to remove vendors from the streets.

“If you go to towns, there are rumours that the government has ordered the removal of vendors. Don’t be misled. We never said people should be removed. We want to build proper facilities for small businesses to operate and sell their goods. However, we have stated that laws do not permit people to work at night because those who sell drugs and expired goods now do so under the cover of darkness,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing tensions over the government’s economic policies and concerns about political repression as opposition voices continue to challenge Mnangagwa’s rule.

