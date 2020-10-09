Fresh battle looms in MDC

A fresh battle is looming in MDC over delegates to the party’s extra-ordinary congress in December with supporters of Nelson Chamisa barred from attending.

The supporters are now threatening to seek legal recourse.

MDC secretary general said that anyone in support of Chamisa after the Supreme Court ruling had automatically expelled themselves from the party and would not participate in the congress.

But MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende accused Mwonzora of politicking. He said any effort to bar the 2014 structures from participating in the congress would be resisted politically and legally.