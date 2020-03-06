Fake News! MDC Dismisses Morgan Komichi Resignation Reports

The MDC have labelled FAKE the letter that is circulating on social media purporting that Morgan Komich has resigned from the country’s leading opposition party.

MDC official twitter handle tweeted a photo with the letters FAKE inscribed on top of the letter that was circulating on social media claiming Morgan Komichi has resigned from the party:

Stories have been circulating that Chamisa is sidelining other party members in favour of his agemates. The MDC has never openly addressed those stories ever since they surfaced.

Source: Twitter