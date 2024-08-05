Ex-Minister Warns Mnangagwa of Potential Palace Coup

Spread the love

HARARE — Self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has issued a stark warning to President Emmerson Mnangagwa about an impending palace coup orchestrated by the same Zanu PF politicians currently supporting him as he cracks down on perceived detractors.

Believed to be residing in neighboring South Africa, Mzembi compared Mnangagwa’s situation to that of the late former President Robert Mugabe, who in his final days, suffered from what Mzembi termed “superstar dictator disease,” becoming increasingly paranoid and seeing enemies everywhere.

“Mugabe suffered this disease of always shouting at people when he took the podium; the briefings he got incensed him, but it was all part of the act and conspiracy. They would tell him, ‘You are a revolutionary; you go down fighting.’ Some of us desperately trying to prop up Brand Zimbabwe as part of our brief and mandate, would warn him, as I do to my Murambwi brother here, that they are trying to set you up for failure,” said Mzembi.

Mzembi, who served as a Cabinet minister during Mugabe’s lengthy rule, asserted that Mnangagwa is surrounded by liars who create and peddle false narratives, prompting him to make irrational attacks against both real and perceived enemies.

“Your rhetoric and the clampdown on civil society are all part of the act to make you look very bad, a superstar dictator hosting a SADC Summit. They make you see ghosts and enemies in your own people and children, arrest and torture them in your name, and spread footage which also goes viral in your own ‘mhesvamukono’ language!

Soon, you start receiving phone calls from your own SADC colleagues, under pressure from the international community alarmed by such blatant and brazen violation of human rights, and the next thing you have a boycott of this summit. Your own people box you exactly where they want you to be, an incompetent leader!”

Mzembi urged Mnangagwa to recognize the conspiracy and cease operations against his people, warning that continuing on this path would only lead to further manipulation and failure.

“Wake up and smell the coffee, Mr. President. You are being set up to fail by your own. Stop this operation against your people; it’s loaded with conspiracy,” said Mzembi.

Source: NewZim

