Eddie Cross Criticises Chamisa’s Leadership, Blames Him for Lack of Effective Opposition in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Retired politician Eddie Cross has openly criticised former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa, arguing that his leadership failures were instrumental in the fragmentation of the opposition party.

Cross, a seasoned political commentator and former Member of Parliament shared his thoughts on Chamisa’s leadership style during an online podcast, offering a candid assessment of the party’s decline.

Cross voiced his reservations about Chamisa’s abilities from the time he assumed leadership of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in 2018, following the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai. According to Cross, Chamisa lacked the qualities that made Tsvangirai a charismatic and unifying figure within the opposition.

“Heart and spirit of the MDC went with him [Tsvangirai]. I did not support Chamisa. I thought he was a Chimusoro, a clever kid, but without the maturity to do the job, and I think I was right,” Cross remarked, suggesting that Chamisa was unprepared to step into Tsvangirai’s shoes.

In the podcast, Cross did not hold back in his critique, accusing Chamisa of being too focused on the presidency rather than nurturing the party’s grassroots. He pointed to what he described as Chamisa’s failure to support candidates in the 2023 general elections, which, according to Cross, undermined the party’s effectiveness in the field.

“I think my biggest problem with Chamisa is he is totally preoccupied with himself. He didn’t support his candidates. He didn’t support his people who ran for him in the field. He did not support his councillors in the field. He loved the big position. He loved being the top man, but he was not the man of the people,” Cross said.

Chamisa’s tenure as the leader of the CCC came to an abrupt end earlier this year when he announced his resignation amid escalating internal strife. His departure followed a series of recalls of elected CCC officials, orchestrated by self-appointed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, a move that Chamisa described as evidence of infiltration within the party. Chamisa, who founded the CCC in 2022 after splitting from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), cited the internal discord as a key reason for stepping down.

Since Chamisa’s exit, the CCC has struggled to regain its footing, with Welshman Ncube, a senior figure in the party, appearing unable to fill the leadership vacuum. The party’s disarray has raised questions about its future direction and ability to mount a credible challenge against the ruling ZANU-PF in the next elections.

Cross, a former MDC member and now an economic commentator, was particularly scathing about Chamisa’s decision to abandon the party amidst its internal turmoil. “How does a president leave the party? Please, are you nuts, are you crazy? There was nothing else behind CCC more than Nelson Chamisa,” he said.

Cross’s remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe’s opposition landscape is in a state of flux, with the CCC’s internal struggles mirroring broader challenges facing opposition parties in the country. Chamisa’s critics, like Cross, believe that his departure has left a void that will be difficult for the CCC to fill, potentially weakening the opposition’s voice in the face of ZANU-PF’s dominance.

Chamisa has yet to publicly respond to Cross’s criticisms, but his supporters have often defended his leadership style, arguing that he brought a youthful and dynamic approach to Zimbabwean politics, despite the challenges. Meanwhile, the future of the CCC remains uncertain, as it seeks to redefine itself in the post-Chamisa era.