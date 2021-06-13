Drama as ZANU PF MPs clash at party meeting

There was drama at Kazembe Kazembe’s Mashonaland Central Provincial Coodinating Committee (PCC) chaired meeting today after Rushinga Member of Parliament Tendai Nyabani exposed Shamva North Osca Gorerino to fight ZANU PF Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi in support of Kazembe ahead of the forthcoming provincial elections.

The bold Nyabani stood in front of the fully packed meeting and told gathering that Gorerino called him telling him that he had lined up about five MPs which include Girovha Dzepasi (Guruve North), Patric Dutiro (Guruve South) Zhemu Soda (Muzarabani South), Campion Mugweni (Mazowe North) and were now hoping to get Nyabani in the camp of fighting Musanhi and campaigning for Kazembe for chairmanship of the province.

“We need to deal with gossip once and for all in this province l was called by honorable Gorerino while at a local hotel and he told me that he was mobilizing MPs to fight Musanhi and support Kazembe and they had agreed with four other MPs in their deal,” Nyabani told the PCC.

In shame Gorerino stood and said that is gossip he only spoke of Musanhi and his close allay Fredrick Nhaka who was suspended after his audio of factionalism leaked.

“That is a mere gossip l just spoke of Musanhi and Nhaka not all this fight and Kazembe campaign,” Gorerino said.

After seeing that Kazembe’s mission has been exposed he was quick to defend himself.

“Hon Gorerino what did l tell you about fighting Politburo member Musanhi? Did l not tell you that you should not fight a person chosen by the president,” bellowed Kazembe.

Contacted for comment by Bulawayo24.com on their plot Dzepasi tried to downplay the story saying he was not in the PCC meeting.

“I am not too sure about that because l did not attend the meeting,” said Dzepasi.

Soda, Mugweni and Dutiro could not be reached for comment as their mobile phones were power off.

Tension in Mashonaland Central province has reached the boiling point as people are jostling for provincial positions before the party’s conference in the same chaotic province.