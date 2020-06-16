Drama as Makone dumps Chamisa

IN THE never ending drama within the the MDC warring factions, MDC founder member Theresa Makone has dumped Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

A furious Makone posted in an MDC Alliance Whatsapp group that she has had enough of abuse and was quitting, before she exited herself out of the high-level interactive group.

Below is the message she posted before exiting the group:

“I have put up with enough abuse from desk bound analysts over the years. The last straw is about to be placed on the back of the horse by Trust Ndlovu. I cannot take any more and the solution is very easy for me. I have played my part since 1973.

“I am proud to hang my boots before lunch time today in order to stop incessant hurtful disparaging remarks on a routine basis. When you see me exit this group you must know that I have left not just the group but the struggle.

“I don’t have the strength to ward off internal as well as external foes. I am ENOUGH!!!”

Mrs Makone is married to the Ian Makone, who was part of the team that alleged to ownership of the Harvest House.

Last week, Mr Makone, together with Mr James Timothy Neill, produced an unstamped affidavit claiming that there the trustees to the building and had given the property to Adv Chamisa’s Alliance.

However, in a press statement, MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora told the press that his party had purchased the property for $2.6m dollars in 2002 and had paperwork to prove it.